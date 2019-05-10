Personal Finance

Walmart says store managers are making an average of $175,000 a year

EMBED <>More Videos

The company says more than 75 percent of them have worked through the ranks after starting out as hourly employees.

For the first time, Walmart is revealing how much employees make.

In the company's first ever environmental, social and governance report, the nation's largest private employer reveals store managers earn an average salary of $175,000 a year.

They said more than 75 percent of them have worked through the ranks after starting out as hourly employees.

Still, Walmart employs one and a half million workers, and just about 4,700 are store managers. That's about .3 percent.

Walmart's average starting pay for hourly employees is $14.26, and department managers make nearly $25 an hour.

The minimum starting wage is $11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneywalmartcareersjobs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Party City to close 45 stores amid helium shortage
NJ woman accused of cyber trolling people across the world
Body of man, 70, found in plastic storage bin in Frankford
20-year-old man struck by car, slammed against building
Anti-abortion rally planned after Sims' video
Delaware's Dogfish Head acquired by Sam Adams
Show More
Man accused of killing model Christina Kraft guilty on all charges
81st Dad Vail Regatta kicks off on the Schuylkill
AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Today With PM T'Storms
Good Samaritan fires shot at would-be burglar
Black bears fight in front of man's New Jersey home
More TOP STORIES News