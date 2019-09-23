What's the Deal: Save Money at the Gas Pump

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AAA says in the coming weeks, we can expect to see some volatility at the pumps, especially in the aftermath of drone attacks on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.
So, how do you keep the cost down while filling up?
Here are some tips from Money Talks News.
When it comes to saving, there's an APP for that.
Apps like GasBuddy help you locate the stations with the lowest gas prices in your area.
Depending on where you live, that can add up to 10 cents or more per gallon saved.
If you're a creature of habit, Money Talks News says if you are a loyal customer and tend to fill up at the same station, consider a a gas rewards credit card.
They say over the course of a year, if you're paying off the balance, you can save a substantial amount of money and also get perks.
If you're a member of a warehouse club like Costco, BJ's or Sam's Club, check out their gas stations.
Sometimes they offer the lowest prices around, so keep your eyes peeled. Money Talks News says if you're going there weekly anyway, it's a good one-stop shop.
AAA reminds us that it's not only unnecessary to buy premium gas unless it's required, it's costly.
They say drivers collectively waste $2.1 billion per year on high-octane gas, paying for premiums they don't need.
