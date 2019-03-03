Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Warren County, New Jersey

Someone is suddenly really rich after winning the Mega Millions jackpot.Officials say the winning ticket was sold at a QuickChek in Phillipsburg, Warren County.The ticket matched all five numbers, plus the Mega Ball drawn Friday night.The jackpot is worth $267 million. Which will be about $159 million after taxes.The winning numbers were: 29, 33, 39, 60 and 66, with a Mega Ball of 21.The winner has one year to present their signed ticket.-----