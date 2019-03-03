PERSONAL FINANCE

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Warren County, New Jersey

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Warren County, New Jersey. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 3, 2019.

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (WPVI) --
Someone is suddenly really rich after winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

Officials say the winning ticket was sold at a QuickChek in Phillipsburg, Warren County.

The ticket matched all five numbers, plus the Mega Ball drawn Friday night.

The jackpot is worth $267 million. Which will be about $159 million after taxes.

The winning numbers were: 29, 33, 39, 60 and 66, with a Mega Ball of 21.

The winner has one year to present their signed ticket.

-----
