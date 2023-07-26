Fine Fellows Creamery in Cape May is a spot for sweet treats, designed with a sense of fun.

Get scoops and sundaes steps from the beach at Fine Fellows in Cape May

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Fine Fellows Creamery in Cape May is a spot for sweet treats, designed with a sense of fun.

Owner Dustin Piccolo has a degree in fine arts and a career in high-end florals, and his talents are on display with bright colors and fresh flowers that make his shop stand out.

Bassett's ice cream is the brand of choice, and sundaes are named after '80s music acts like Bananrama and Depeche a la Mode.

They also make waffles and milkshakes, and stay open for an extended summer season.

Fine Fellows Creamery | Instagram | Facebook

313 Beach Avenue, Cape May, N.J. 08204

609-854-7902

Open daily 12:30pm - 11:00pm