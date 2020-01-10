Booze bandit steals high-priced champagne in Delco: Police

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A booze bandit in Delaware County is stealing high-priced champagne, police said.

The thefts happened at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on West Baltimore Avenue in Media.

Investigators said the thief was caught on video last month removing bottles from their boxes, hiding the bottles under his clothing, then placing the boxes back on the shelves.

They believe he has done this multiple times, starting in November, and as recently as last week.

Anyone with information should contact Media police at 610-565-6656.
