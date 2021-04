BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews responded Monday morning to a 2-alarm fire in Burlington, New Jersey.The fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. on the 1100 block of Pearl Street.The vacant building was the former U.S. Pipe Company plant.The building is located near a large Amazon fulfillment center.Fire crews report the building is full of stored paper making it difficult to get the flames under control.No injuries have been reported.