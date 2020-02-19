Delaware crews battle small fire at site where 4 bodies found in tent

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Delaware put out a small fire at the campsite where four people were found dead on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on the 500 block of Main Street on Wednesday night. It's unclear what started the fire. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said four people were found dead inside tent in the wooded area of Stanton, Delaware.

Two male victims, 62-year-old Joseph Messick and 36-year-old Sydney Messick, were identified as uncle and nephew.

Police said two others, 36-year-old Avelina Demato and 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham, who are not related to each other or the Messicks, were also found dead.

Relatives and friends of the victims declined to speak on camera, but had said the four victims were an uncle, his nephew, his girlfriend and a friend-- all from the Stanton area who were living homeless.

The discovery was made around 3 p.m. near the Walgreens in the area off Main Street in Stanton.

According to authorities, there was a propane heater with the tent, but they cannot say if it contributed to the deaths.

"At this point in the investigation, we can state that no foul play is suspected," Delaware State Police said.

Police said the Division of Forensic Science will determine the specific cause and manner of death, as well as a possible length of time between their deaths and the time that they were discovered, after autopsies are performed.
