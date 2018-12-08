Fire at Super 8 motel in Newark ruled an arson

Person taken into custody following fire at Newark motel. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 8, 2018.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has ruled a motel fire in Newark, Delaware as arson.

The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Super 8 Motel at 268 East Main Street.

Crews arrived to the scene to find flames shooting from a second-story motel room.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that a person had intentionally ignited items inside the room.

The heavy fire damage is estimated at $100,000.

A 44-year-old man was transported to Christiana Hospital for lacerations where he is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information regarding the fire, including any video footage of the fire, is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal's New Castle Division at (302) 323-5375.

