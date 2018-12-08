Fire at Super 8 motel in Newark ruled an arson; suspect arrested

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has ruled a motel fire in Newark, Delaware as arson.
Authorities say 44-year-old Larry E. O'Neal has been arrested for allegedly starting that blaze.
The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Super 8 Motel at 268 East Main Street.
Crews arrived at the scene to find flames shooting from a second-story motel room.
Upon further investigation, it was revealed that O'Neal had intentionally ignited items inside the room.
The heavy fire damage is estimated at $100,000.
O'Neal is charged with arson in the first degree and reckless endangering in the first degree.
