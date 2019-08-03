Fire breaks out on roof of Upper Darby hardware store

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters were able to quickly to put out the flames on the roof of a Delaware County hardware store.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 6900 block of Marshall Road in Upper Darby.

Crews arrived to find the roof and a deck of the store on fire.

It took 20 minutes for firefighters to bring the fire under control.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
