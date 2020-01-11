Man killed, woman critical after Broomall, Delaware County house fire

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a fire in Broomall, Delaware County.Crews responded shortly before 9 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Saint Francis Drive.The view from Chopper 6 showed smoke coming from the residence.Police officers who arrived first to the scene rescued a woman from the burning home.Neighbor Tom Armstrong told Action News he saw the woman on the lawn."I'm not sure if an officer carried her out, but when they took her to the ambulance, she was saying, 'My husband, my husband,'" Armstrong said.A man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.A cause of the fire is under investigation.