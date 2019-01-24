Fire burns through roof of Redstone American Grill near Plymouth Meeting Mall

Firefighters said it took half an hour to extinguish the blaze at Redstone American Grill as reported during Action News at 11 on January 23, 2019.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Fire ripped through a restaurant near the Plymouth Meeting Mall Wednesday night.

The fire was first reported on the roof of the Redstone American Grill on the 500 block of West Germantown Pike around 6:30 p.m.

It took a half hour for crews to extinguish the fire.

All of the customers were safely evacuated.

Firefighters said the flames spread up through the exhaust system, but the exact cause is unclear.

The board of health needs to inspect the restaurant before it can reopen.

