Fire burns through senior community in Burlington County

BURLINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire burned through a senior community development in Burlington County.

The flames broke out around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Megans Lane in Burlington Township.

The fire was located in one of the units in the development.

Tanker trucks and utility crews helped battle the fire.

Fire crews remained on the scene checking for hot spots.

Authorities have not yet said if anyone was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlington townshipburlington countyfireseniors
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man confesses to killing 4 family members in West Philly: Police
Fmr. Starbucks regional director sues company, claims racial discrimination
Halloween 2019 forecast: Rainy day leads to mild, mostly dry evening
Suspect wanted after elderly woman assaulted on SEPTA bus
SUV crashes into Philadelphia Democratic City Committee building
2 day care teachers charged with child abuse, a third under investigation
Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox says he lost feeling in body for about 20 seconds after collision
Show More
AccuWeather: Day time rain, evening lull, late night gusty storms
Alex Trebek releases PSA for pancreatic cancer awareness
Embiid, Towns ejected after brawl at Wells Fargo Center
Gritty surprises cancer-stricken boy who wrote adorable letter
World Series 2019: Nationals win 1st championship in Game 7
More TOP STORIES News