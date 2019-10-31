Fire burns through senior community in Burlington County

BURLINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire burned through a senior community development in Burlington County.The flames broke out around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Megans Lane in Burlington Township.The fire was located in one of the units in the development.Tanker trucks and utility crews helped battle the fire.Fire crews remained on the scene checking for hot spots.Authorities have not yet said if anyone was injured.