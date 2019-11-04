Fire causes significant damage at home in Claymont, Delaware

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A home in New Castle County, Delaware suffered significant damage after a fire on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the house in the 2700 block of Chinchilla Road in Claymont, just after 8:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire started inside a detached two-car garage, then spread to the home.



No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the fire.
