Fire causes significant damage at home in Claymont, Delaware

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A home in New Castle County, Delaware suffered significant damage after a fire on Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to the house in the 2700 block of Chinchilla Road in Claymont, just after 8:30 a.m.
Officials say the fire started inside a detached two-car garage, then spread to the home.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the fire.
