3 firefighters injured while battling fire in Chester

One of the firefighters was hurt when he fell through a floor, but no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
33 minutes ago
Three firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Chester overnight Sunday.

The fire broke out just after 12 a.m. Sunday at a home on Baker Street between 12th and 13th streets.

Crews found two homes on fire on both the first and second floors.

One of the firefighters was hurt when he fell through a floor, but no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire, and say they're still not sure if anyone was inside at the time.

