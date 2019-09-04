Bon Air Fire Company shut down after member allegedly tries to join extremist group

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Haverford Township has closed the Bon Air Fire Company.

Last month, township officials learned that a volunteer fireman tried to join the far-right Proud Boys, and went through part of the initiation process before distancing himself from the group.



The volunteer admitted this to township officials, but the fire company's board saw no reason to accept his resignation.

The board's inaction prompted the township to close the entire company.

Fire service for Bon Air will be provided by four other companies in Haverford Township.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsfire departments
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire company closes after extremist group allegations involving member
AccuWeather: Isolated Storms Tonight, Cooler Thursday
Police: Teens attack KOP Mall worker, steal SUV, crash into SEPTA bus
NJ man accused of using online dating to scam $2M from victims
Hurricane Dorian lashing the east coast of central Florida
Jersey shore prepares for Dorian impact
3 teens arrested, 1 sought for Berks County gun store theft
Show More
Pharmacist copes with grief by combating opioid addiction
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
ATV riders assault man and woman, police say
Police: Body of missing teenage swimmer found at Jersey Shore
Manhunt on for gunman who opened fire on plainclothes Philly officer
More TOP STORIES News