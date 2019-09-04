Bon Air Fire Company shut down after member allegedly tries to join extremist group

DEVELOPING: Haverford Twp. officials has relieved the Bon Air Fire Company of duty stemming from allegations they failed to act in removing a member township officials say was affiliated with an extremist group.@6abc pic.twitter.com/cgHFVtvQ1v — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) September 4, 2019

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Haverford Township has closed the Bon Air Fire Company.Last month, township officials learned that a volunteer fireman tried to join the far-right Proud Boys, and went through part of the initiation process before distancing himself from the group.The volunteer admitted this to township officials, but the fire company's board saw no reason to accept his resignation.The board's inaction prompted the township to close the entire company.Fire service for Bon Air will be provided by four other companies in Haverford Township.