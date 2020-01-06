Fire consumes garage, several cars in Chadds Ford

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters worked to contain a fire in Chadds Ford, Delaware County early Monday.

It started around 2:30 a.m. in the garage of a home on the unit block of Summit Avenue.

Flames were seen shooting from the garage and quickly spread to a part of the home.

Several cars in the driveway were also badly damaged.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

There is no word on what might have caused the blaze.
