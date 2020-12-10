Flames shoot through roof of house in Lower Makefield Townsnhip

By
LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters faced frigid conditions as they worked to put out a house fire in Bucks County.

It broke out on the 400 block of Stony Hill Road in Lower Makefield Township around midnight.

Action News viewer video shows flames shooting through the roof of the house.

A salt truck was called in to treat the ice building up on the roads.

Fire officials said there were no injuries in the incident.
