Fire crews battle fire at apartment building in Allentown

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire crews battle fire at apartment building in Allentown. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 17, 2019.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A three-story apartment building in the Lehigh County has gone up in flames.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 900 block of Pine Street in Allentown.

When firefighters arrived they saw flames shooting out of all three floors of the building.

Officials say the residents managed to escape without injury.

Firefighters quickly called a second alarm.

So far, there's no word on what caused the fire at the former house that was converted into apartments.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsapartment fire
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has 'shifted'
Multiple Center City streets temporarily shut down to accommodate equipment transportation
Police officer, woman injured after vehicle crashes into patrol car in Pennsauken
Man fatally shot in South Philadelphia
Vehicle overturns after being involved in crash on the Schuylkill Expressway
Car rolls down embankment, striking several trees in East Oak Lane
Woman's body discovered in trash can in East Mount Airy
At least 1 dead in crash in Upper Chichester Township
Show More
Firefighters battle house fire in West Mount Airy
Florida woman seeks justice after fiance killed in Philadelphia
Aurora shooting: Victims ID'd; shooter had gun illegally, just been fired
3 children, 2 adults injured in Roosevelt Blvd. crash in Crescentville
Suspect sought for attempted robbery at South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
More News