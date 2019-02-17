Fire crews battle fire at apartment building in Allentown

A three-story apartment building in the Lehigh County has gone up in flames.The Action Cam was at the scene on the 900 block of Pine Street in Allentown.When firefighters arrived they saw flames shooting out of all three floors of the building.Officials say the residents managed to escape without injury.Firefighters quickly called a second alarm.So far, there's no word on what caused the fire at the former house that was converted into apartments.------