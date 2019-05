UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze at a sushi restaurant Monday night in Upper Dublin.Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 1700 block of Limekiln Pike where smoke was pouring from the Umami Umami Japanese Restaurant.Authorities say the fire broke out at 8:40 p.m.The cause and the extent of the damage has yet to be determined.