Fire crews battled a blaze in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials were on the scene of a fire in Sea Isle City.
The fire broke out just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 375 43rd Place.
Crews arrived to find a shed engulfed in flames, which spread to a fuel tank and a commercial fishing boat in the water.
Neighboring homes were evacuated.
Smoke can be seen for miles, and traffic in the area is gridlocked.
Several fire company assisted in getting the blaze under control.
