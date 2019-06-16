Fire crews battled a blaze in Sea Isle City

Officials are on the scene of a fire in Sea Isle City.

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials were on the scene of a fire in Sea Isle City.

The fire broke out just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 375 43rd Place.

Crews arrived to find a shed engulfed in flames, which spread to a fuel tank and a commercial fishing boat in the water.

Neighboring homes were evacuated.

Smoke can be seen for miles, and traffic in the area is gridlocked.

Several fire company assisted in getting the blaze under control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sea isle citybuilding firefire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 shot, 2 fatally in violent night in the city
Woman shot and killed inside deli in North Philadelphia
2 shot during party in Camden
Man critically injured after being shot in Atlantic City
Man critical following shooting on South Street
Man dies after being shot 18 times in Germantown
2 injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Show More
8-year-old child from Northeast Philadelphia found safe
Argument between father, stepfather ends in stabbing at preschool graduation
Trenton's iconic art festival returns with new security changes
2 young men injured in shooting in South Philadelphia
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
More TOP STORIES News