Fire crews battled a blaze in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials were on the scene of a fire in Sea Isle City.The fire broke out just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 375 43rd Place.Crews arrived to find a shed engulfed in flames, which spread to a fuel tank and a commercial fishing boat in the water.Neighboring homes were evacuated.Smoke can be seen for miles, and traffic in the area is gridlocked.Several fire company assisted in getting the blaze under control.