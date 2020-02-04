Fire crews battle blaze at Montgomery County chemical plant

UPPER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hazmat and fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a chemical plant in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.Fire crews were called to the Cooper Creek chemical plant 800 block of River Road in Upper Merion around 4:10 a.m.Officials said the fire started in a storage shed, then spread to a large tank holding coal tar or creosote.River Road is closed at that location at this time.***