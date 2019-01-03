Fire damages 100-year-old Trenton boarding house, 4 firefighters injured

By
TRENTON (WPVI) --
Four firefighters were injured battling a fire that tore through a Trenton boarding house which dates back more than 100 years.

There was fear that some of the main beams inside could collapse, so crews were forced to pull out and battle the fast-moving flames from the outside.

"When I woke up, my air conditioner, the whole wall, was coming on fire," resident Synetta Bethea said.

The flames burned through Bethea's ceiling on the 900 block of West State Street, quickly ripping through the building, which is divided into apartments.

"I went to grab a pot, filled it up with water, threw it up. Then I heard people upstairs saying, 'There's a fire in a bedroom! There's a fire in a bedroom,'" Bethea said.

The smoke detectors woke owner and resident Bruce Keyes who ran to an empty room and spotted the flames.

"I pulled the couch up, and all this fire came out inside the wall. It was burning. It went right up to (the) bedroom. The whole ceiling went up in flames," Keyes said.

Most residents, around a half dozen, escaped on their own. But Keyes says he grabbed a ladder to help one resident who was trapped and later treated for smoke inhalation.

"He was over on the roof. I had to get a ladder and get him down," Keyes said.

Firefighters were called shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. Four firefighters were injured battling this blaze, including two who suffered burns.

"There was a lot of heat and fire in the rooms they were in," Trenton Deputy Chief Anthony Moran said.

Firefighters were met with multiple challenges while trying to put out the fire at the building that was built in 1913.

"These houses are extremely old. The wood in there is extremely dry. And some of these houses get chopped up and subdivided and it makes it extremely hard to get in there," Moran said.

The state fire marshal was called to the scene. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

