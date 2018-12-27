Fire damages 3 houses in Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) --
A fast-moving fire damaged three houses in Ocean City, New Jersey early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at 3:30 a.m. on the 4800 block of Central Avenue.

When firefighters arrived heavy fire was showing on the third floor of one of the buildings, and flames quickly spread to neighboring houses.

Fire crews say they are dealing with a partial roof collapse on one of the buildings.

Crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

