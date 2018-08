EMBED >More News Videos Fire damages apartment in Feltonville. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 9, 2018.

Firefighters battled a blaze in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.The fire broke out before 8 a.m. Wednesday at C Street and Wyoming Avenue.Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from an apartment located above a business.Video from Chopper 6 showed several firefighting units on the scene.There were no immediate reports of injuries.------