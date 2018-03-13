Fire damages apartments in Pleasantville, N.J.

Firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment building in Pleasantville, N.J.The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Franklin Boulevard.The blaze heavily damaged an upper floor apartment and also caused some damage to neighboring apartments before crews got it under control.Action News is told no one was home in the apartment where the fire started.Two adults and three children were evacuated from the apartment next door. Two more adults were evacuated from the first floor.No one was hurt.Fire investigators are working to determine what touched off the blaze.------