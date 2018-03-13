Fire damages apartments in Pleasantville, N.J.

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire damages apartments in Pleasantville: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on March 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment building in Pleasantville, N.J.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Franklin Boulevard.

The blaze heavily damaged an upper floor apartment and also caused some damage to neighboring apartments before crews got it under control.

Action News is told no one was home in the apartment where the fire started.

Two adults and three children were evacuated from the apartment next door. Two more adults were evacuated from the first floor.

No one was hurt.

Fire investigators are working to determine what touched off the blaze.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsapartment firePleasantville
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News