Fire damages at least 3 homes, forces evacuations in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A raging fire damaged at least three rowhomes in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of North Water Street.



Chopper 6 was over the scene just before 9 p.m. as firefighters could be seen aggressively attacking the blaze from the second floor.

"We were sacred someone was in there burning," one witness said as flames and thick black smoke billowed from the block.

"He was already in bed and he noticed the cops started knocking on the door. And when he saw the cops knocking on the door, that's when he saw the fire and he evacuated," said a woman translating for resident, Jeff Abreu.

The fire was brought under control around 9:10 p.m.

Chopper 6 over house fire in Hunting Park on December 5, 2019.



The blaze forced many residents out into the cold as crews continue to secure the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
