Firefighters battle fire at Atlantic City home

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire gutted part of a home in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The fire started shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Madison Avenue.

It took firefighters more than an hour to get control of the flames.

Most of the damage was to the home's second floor.

Officials said three people who lived in the home have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic cityfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police commissioner pushing for stricter gun laws
Gunman kills 1 firing into group; 11 shot on Tuesday night
Woman killed in Hunting Park domestic dispute: Police
Video captures hit-and-run vehicle that struck boy: Police
Falling power lines spark fire burning for hours in North Texas
Pleasantville student athlete tests positive for COVID-19
Radnor, Springfield Montco vote for all-virtual start after lengthy meetings
Show More
Montco students rally to save sports this fall: 'Let us play'
Officials investigate stabbing at popular N.J. water park
Trump campaign sues NJ over mail-in ballots
Local representatives deliver keynote speeches during DNC
Jill Biden gets personal about family's challenges at DNC | WATCH
More TOP STORIES News