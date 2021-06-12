Fire damages auto repair shop Saturday morning in Hainesport, New Jersey

HAINESPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a building fire early Saturday morning in Hainesport, Burlington County.Emergency crews were called to an auto repair shop on the 1400 block of Route 38 around 5 a.m. Saturday.Firefighters arrived to smoke pouring from a second floor of the building and called for a second alarm.Route 38 was impacted during the height of the fire as both directions of the roadway were shut down.The roadway is back open.No word what sparked the blaze.