Fire at Brookhaven pizza shop spreads to rest of strip mall: Officials

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire damaged a strip mall in Brookhaven, Delaware County early Saturday morning.

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. along the 4600 block of Edgmont Avenue.

Fire crews said the flames started inside Cocco's Pizzeria and spread to neighboring businesses including Liberty Tax and Rose's Nails.

They said the roof of the entire building collapsed.

Firefighters got the fire under control around 5:30 a.m., but remained on the scene putting out hot spots.

While the majority of the fire remained in the pizza shop, officials said heavy winds helped spread the flames to the other businesses.

The strip mall is a total loss, according to fire officials.
