ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A fire has damaged a building that houses two companies in Allentown, Pa.It broke out around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Hoover Avenue.Dynbojet Research and the Diehl Paving Company occupy the building.Fire crews arrived to find thick black smoke pouring from the structure.There was no word on a cause of the fire.No injuries have been reported.