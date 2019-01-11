Fire damages former Paperworks Philadelphia Mill in Manayunk

Philadelphia firefighters spent hours looking for hot spots following a fire at a historic paper mill in Manayunk.Crews were called around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to the 5000 block of Flat Rock Road.Firefighters found flames shooting from the roof of the vacant building.The building, once known as the Paperworks Philadelphia Mill, has been vacant since 2017.No one was injured in the two-alarm fire.Investigators are still trying to find how it started.------