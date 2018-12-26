Fire damages garage in New Castle County

HOLLOWAY TERRACE, Del. (WPVI) --Investigators are looking into what might have sparked a fire in New Castle County, Delaware Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the 500 block of West Avenue in Holloway Terrace just before 10 a.m.
Arriving crews found fire and smoke showing from a detached garage close to a house.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but the garage was severely damaged. The house suffered some minor damage.
No injuries were reported.
