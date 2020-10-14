Grays Ferry market damaged by fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire damaged a Philadelphia corner food market early Wednesday.The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the 3 Brothers Food Market on the 2700 block of Moore Street in Grays Ferry.Fire crews were focused on the vent system on the roof.The fire department was able to bring the fire under control.The Philadelphia Department of Public Health was called to the scene to investigate.There were no injuries reported.A cause is under investigation.