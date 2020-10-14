fire

Grays Ferry market damaged by fire

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire damaged a Philadelphia corner food market early Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the 3 Brothers Food Market on the 2700 block of Moore Street in Grays Ferry.

Fire crews were focused on the vent system on the roof.

The fire department was able to bring the fire under control.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health was called to the scene to investigate.

There were no injuries reported.

A cause is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grays ferry (philadelphia)fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Family of 4, dog escape from burning Palmyra home
At least 88 hurt in South Korea high-rise fire
1 rescued from fire in Chester Co.
Train catches fire, NJ Transit River Line service suspended
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Philadelphia, Parkway encampment leaders reach agreement
Man stabbed in Center City
15-year-old shot inside his West Philly home
Burglar has a feast after breaking into Bucks County church
Eli Lilly pauses trial of its monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19
Eagles fans allowed back in stands, Philly changes COVID-19 gathering limits
'Bachelorette' Clare gets drama and love at first sight on night 1
Show More
Justin Bieber's new Crocs sell out in minutes
Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
AccuWeather: Sunny, Milder Today and Thursday
New details about vehicle sought in fatal Cheltenham hit-and-run
Voter registration caravan rolls through South Philly
More TOP STORIES News