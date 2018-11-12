Fire damages home in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --The fire marshal in Camden County, New Jersey is investigating what sparked a house fire early Monday morning.
The fire started around 5:15 a.m. Monday on the 1200 block of South Merrimac Road in Camden.
Firefighters spent hours bringing the fire under control.
The flames were so intense they melted aluminum siding on the front of the house.
According to firefighters, everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps