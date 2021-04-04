Fire damages home at former Johnsville Naval Air Base in Warminster

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire damaged several homes on the site of the former Johnsville Naval Air Development Center in Warminster, Bucks County.The fire started just after 6 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Orion Drive.Action News is told the three two-story homes used to house pilots back when the base was in operation.A lack of hydrants nearby hampered efforts to put out the fire, officials said.According to authorities, fires have damaged the homes in previous years. They blame those fires on squatters.A cause of Sunday's blaze is under investigation.No injuries have been reported.The Johnsville Naval Air Development Center closed down in 1996.