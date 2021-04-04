fire

Fire damages home at former Johnsville Naval Air Base in Warminster

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire damaged several homes on the site of the former Johnsville Naval Air Development Center in Warminster, Bucks County.

The fire started just after 6 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Orion Drive.

Action News is told the three two-story homes used to house pilots back when the base was in operation.

A lack of hydrants nearby hampered efforts to put out the fire, officials said.

According to authorities, fires have damaged the homes in previous years. They blame those fires on squatters.

A cause of Sunday's blaze is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

The Johnsville Naval Air Development Center closed down in 1996.
