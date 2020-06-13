Fire damages home in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A home in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County suffered extensive damage due to an early morning fire.The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on the 200 block of Jasper Road in King of Prussia.Crews worked to put out the flames shooting from the rear of the home.Fire officials said everyone in the home was able to get out on their own.There is no word yet on a cause of the fire.