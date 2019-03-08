Fire damages Logan corner store

LOGAN (WPVI) -- A corner store in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood was destroyed by fire late Thursday night.When firefighters arrived on the 4500 block of North Gratz Street they saw heavy fire was coming from the building.Apartments located above the store were vacant at the time of the blaze and were not damaged.Those apartments were vacant at the time of the fire and not damaged.It took members of the Philadelphia Fire Department about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.Officials said no one was hurt in the blazeThe cause of the fire remains under investigation.