Fire damages Logan corner store

LOGAN (WPVI) -- A corner store in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood was destroyed by fire late Thursday night.

When firefighters arrived on the 4500 block of North Gratz Street they saw heavy fire was coming from the building.

Apartments located above the store were vacant at the time of the blaze and were not damaged.

Those apartments were vacant at the time of the fire and not damaged.

It took members of the Philadelphia Fire Department about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

Officials said no one was hurt in the blaze

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
fire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SUV overturns after 2 gunmen open fire on family in Philadelphia
$273 million lottery winner almost forgot winning ticket in NJ store
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Woman found dead in Willingboro identified as Lindenwold resident
NJ murder suspect, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted, arrested
AccuWeather: Warming Trend To Begin; A Few Snow and Rain Showers Friday
Homicide on SEPTA platform as transit officer strike continues
Show More
Emotional reunion for family of heart attack victim and good Samaritans
Police: Man walks into Allentown hospital, confesses to killing boyfriend
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
More human remains possibly found after Lehigh Township explosion
3 injured after special needs van, SUV collide in Absecon
More TOP STORIES News