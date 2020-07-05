PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire damaged multiple homes in the city's Parkside section Sunday.
Firefighters were called to the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
Heavy flames were seen shooting from the roof of a three-story house in the middle of the block. The fire quickly spread to an adjoining home.
The fire was placed under control around 7:30 a.m. but crews remained on the scene battling hot spots.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
There is no word yet on what sparked the blaze.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Fire damages multiple homes in Parkside section of Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More