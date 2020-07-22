Fire damages multiple homes on 15th street in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire damaged multiple homes in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The blaze broke out around 11:20 p.m. on the 1600 block of South 15th Street.

Fire crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the rear deck of the row house.

Two neighboring homes also suffered smoke and water damage.

Officials said everyone was able to evacuate and there were no injuries reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.
Related topics:
south philadelphiafirehouse fire
