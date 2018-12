A fast-moving fire has been placed under control after it spread through a home in Bucks County.Chopper 6 was over the fire at the house on the 1400 block of Old Bethlehem Pike in Quakertown.Firefighters arrived around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday and found flames in the kitchen which quickly spread to the upper floors and roof.There were no injuries were reported.It's not clear what sparked the fire.------