Credit: Ed Rainas

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire has damaged the roof of Pennco Tech in Gloucester Township, New Jersey on Monday.It's happened around 4:30 p.m. along the unit block of Erial Road.Video obtained by Action News shows heavy smoke billowing from the building's roof.Police say all employees and students were evacuated from the area.The damage was sustained to the roof and interior of the building.No injuries have been reported.