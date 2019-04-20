Fire damages several apartments in Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WPVI) -- An apartment building in Cheltenham, Montgomery County erupted in a fire Saturday morning.On Saturday morning we met Synquetta Rockingham.She had just taken a video of inside her apartment.She showed us how everything she owns is piled up in the living room and mostly in bags.The carpets are torn off of the floor.The damage happened after a fire broke out around 2:20 a.m.at the Elkins Park Terrace Apartments on Township Line Road, and set the sprinkler system off.She said, "The bedroom, my son's bedroom, living room couch, nothing is like I left it. It's totally flooded out."She says after what's happened she and her son will have to stay with family through the holiday weekend.She added, "I don't even know like I said. I don't know where to begin to get my things together."The fire started up on the top floor and according to the fire chief it began in someone's kitchen."Luckily, the flames were contained to the unit where it started.Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the spread.But several units like Rockingham's were damaged by water or smoke.And many others are displaced.But restoration crews were busy Saturday trying to get things back to normal as soon as they can.Despite the damage and time the fire broke out, no one was hurt and that's what's most important.