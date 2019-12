GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire damaged a South Jersey motel late Tuesday night.It broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Roadway Inn on US 130 at Market Street in Gloucester City.Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke in one room.The motel was evacuated as crews contained the fire to that room.There were no injuries reported.There is no word on what started the blaze.