Fire damages stores at Bucks County strip mall

A fire damaged a number of stores at a Bucks County strip mall.The fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday at The Croydon Center on the 300 block of Bristol Pike.Officials said the fire started in the laundromat. Smoke damaged a neighboring pizza shop, Crown discount store, and the Croydon post office. No mail was damaged. However, the post office will not open on Thursday. Postal officials say a Mobile Retail Unit will be deployed at the location. Customers are also being directed to the Bensalem Post Office at 1800 Byberry Road in Bensalem.The fire was brought under control just after 10:30 p.m.No injuries were reported.