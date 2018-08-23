Fire damages stores at Bucks County strip mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire at Bucks County strip mall. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 23, 2018.

CROYDON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A fire damaged a number of stores at a Bucks County strip mall.

The fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday at The Croydon Center on the 300 block of Bristol Pike.

Officials said the fire started in the laundromat. Smoke damaged a neighboring pizza shop, Crown discount store, and the Croydon post office. No mail was damaged. However, the post office will not open on Thursday. Postal officials say a Mobile Retail Unit will be deployed at the location. Customers are also being directed to the Bensalem Post Office at 1800 Byberry Road in Bensalem.

The fire was brought under control just after 10:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfiremallCroydon
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County
2 men shot to death in Kensington; 2 suspects sought
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Man charged with sexually assaulting elderly women
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
AccuWeather: Sunny, Beautiful Today
Show More
Northern Liberties residents smell gas; PGW discovers leak
Action News Update at 11: Technical issue interrupts broadcast
Cristhian Rivera's lawyer said he's in country legally
Horsham retirement community says thank you to first responders
Bus catches on fire in Gloucester County
More News