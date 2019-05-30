Fire decimates Lower Milford home

LOWER MILFORD, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Lehigh County family and their pets safely escaped a two-alarm house fire early Thursday.The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on the 8300 block of Milky Way Drive in Lower Milford Township.Officials said the fire started on a rear deck and spread to the house.Firefighters were running low on water to battle the flames, and called for tankers to help.According to officials, the house is a total loss.There were no reports of injuries.