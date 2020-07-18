Arson suspected in fire that destroyed historic Nantes cathedral in France

HOUSTON, Texas -- A fire at a historic cathedral in France may have been arson.

Videos and photos surfaced of the fire shattering the famous stained glass windows in the Gothic cathedral.

The cathedral in the city of Nantes in western France dates back to the 15th century.

A French prosecutor said the fire started in three separate places. They treated it as a criminal act.

Many of the tourists and people there said the fire reminded them of the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last year.

The Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire on April 15, 2019. Horrified Parisians watched as the iconic spire burned and fell to the ground.

