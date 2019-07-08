Fire quickly burns through Washington Township home, rendering it uninhabitable

SEWELL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A fire has caused a Washington Township home to be condemned Monday.The fire broke out around 5 a.m. and took about 40 minutes to burn through the building, according to the Washington Township Fire Department.An onlooker captured the flames rising from the home on the unit block of East Holly Avenue in Sewell on cell phone video."I've never seen a house go up so fast," said neighbor Christina Scimeca.According to Washington Township Fire Dept. Chief Patrick Dolgos there were two adults in the home at the time of the fire along with their pet dog.Everyone was able to get out safely and one of the resident's called 911 to report the blaze.There were no injuries, however the home was a total loss.The siding of the house next door melted from the extreme heat thrown by the fire. Neighbors said they were thankful no one was hurt."Nobody got hurt, but they have a long road ahead of them," said Lois Petruzzelli, who lives next door to the family.Investigators have been working to determine the cause of the fire.