MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --Police and fire crews are on the scene of a fiery crash in Burlington County, New Jersey.
The crash happened just after 12 p.m. Tuesday behind a shopping center along the 400 block of Route 38 in Moorestown.
The scene is across from the Moorestown Mall.
The view from Chopper 6 showed the burned-out shell of a car wedged underneath the trailer.
There was no immediate word on injuries or a cause of this crash.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps