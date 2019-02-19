Police and fire crews are on the scene of a fiery crash in Burlington County, New Jersey.The crash happened just after 12 p.m. Tuesday behind a shopping center along the 400 block of Route 38 in Moorestown.The scene is across from the Moorestown Mall.The view from Chopper 6 showed the burned-out shell of a car wedged underneath the trailer.There was no immediate word on injuries or a cause of this crash.-----