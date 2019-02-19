Fire erupts after car hits trailer behind Moorestown, N.J. shopping center

Chopper 6 was over the scene of this fiery crash in Moorestown, New Jersey on February 19, 2019.

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police and fire crews are on the scene of a fiery crash in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The crash happened just after 12 p.m. Tuesday behind a shopping center along the 400 block of Route 38 in Moorestown.

The scene is across from the Moorestown Mall.



The view from Chopper 6 showed the burned-out shell of a car wedged underneath the trailer.

There was no immediate word on injuries or a cause of this crash.

