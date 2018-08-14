Fire erupts after truck crashes into pizzeria in Frenchtown

EMBED </>More Videos

Tow truck crashes into restaurant in Frenchtown. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 14, 2018.

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters were called to to the scene after a crash sparked a fire that destroyed one building and damaged others in western New Jersey.

Frenchtown Mayor Brad Myhre says a truck plowed through the front of a pizzeria on Monday night and that ignited the fire. Myhre says the Frenchtown Cafe, which is next to the pizzeria, sustained significant damage.

The mayor says people have been displaced.

There is no word on injuries.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office says the cause and origin of the blaze is under investigation and more details are expected to be released on Tuesday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsfirecar into buildingtruck crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bystanders, officers rescue grandmother trapped on van
Manayunk businesses, resident on alert for Schuylkill flooding
Flood conditions abound across Delaware Valley
AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert; Downpour Threat Continues
Crash outside parliament in London treated as terrorism
Boat catches fire on Delaware River in Tacony
46 rafters rescued from Lehigh River
Man shot execution-style near Olney home
Show More
Police: Man shot in face by family member in North Phila.
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Police ask for help locating missing endangered woman
Photos show 'flushable' wipes clogging N.J. sewer
Video captures man wanted in connection to shooting of 2 detectives
More News